December 8, 2016

Two Erasure Poems – Amanda Oaks

By Amanda Oaks

oaks_1_mwy_erasure

oaks_2_mwy_erasure

About Amanda Oaks

Amanda Oaks is the founding editor of Words Dance Publishing, an independent press, literary blog + biweekly online poetry journal. Her works have appeared in numerous online & print publications, including decomP, Stirring, Glamour & Elle. She is the author of four poetry collections: Hurricane Mouth (NightBallet Press, 2014), her co-authored split book, I Eat Crow (Words Dance, 2014) & her series of free digital music-inspired chapbooks. Connect with her @ http://amandaoaks.com View all posts by Amanda Oaks
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 8th, 2016 at 3:32 am and posted in Poetry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Comments are disabled.

%d bloggers like this: