Uneven Remainder: A Soundtrack For The Mortal Coil

Uneven Remainder
“I find now, swallowing one teaspoon
of pain, that it drops downward
to the past where it mixes
with last year’s cupful
and downward into a decade’s quart
and downward into a lifetime’s ocean.
I alternate treading water
and deadman’s float.”
— Anne Sexton
Side A.
1. “The Last Time” The Breeders (feat. Mark Lannegan)
2. “Accident,” Clem Snide
3. “No Sense,” Cat Power
4. “On Battleship Hill,” PJ Harvey
5. “Green Grass,” Tom Waits
6. “South Tacoma Way,” Neko Case
7. “Lonely Universe,” Angel Olsen
8. “Funeral Singers,” Califone
9. “The Golden Boy That Was Swallowed By The Sea,” Swans
10. “Christ Jesus,” Deertick
Side B.
1. “Some Of Them Are Old,” Brian Eno
2. “Canticle,” These New Puritans
3. “Lichen,” Aphex Twin
4. “The Sea Against The Sand” Hood
5. “Fourth of July,” Sufjan Stevens
6. “Videotape,” Radiohead
7. “Speechless,” David Byrne
8. “Everything’s Fucked,” Dirty Three
9. “A Slight Grip, a Gentle Hold (Pt. 2)” Ian William Craig
10. “Dusk,” Meredith Monk
11. “Idumea,” Current 93 (feat. Antony)