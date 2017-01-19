I Have Known Boots

The geographical point

that is the furthest from any ocean

is in the center of Antarctica.

It is the most

inaccessible location

on earth.

And on these specific coordinates

there is a statue bust

of Vladimir Lenin.

There is no escaping

man’s ego.

Please I am trying

to find a place

where no one

can find me

and the Russians

always get there first

So I dig

And the hot blood

pouring from my skin

mixes with the snow pack

which makes it easier to dig

and under one thousand feet of ice

there is ground

frozen

and I sit frozen

so grateful I can kiss earth

that has not known boots

or bronze statues.

