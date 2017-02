10 – a lineage

Clint Smith is a teacher, writer, and doctoral candidate at Harvard University. He is a 2014 National Poetry Slam champion, an Individual World Poetry Slam finalist, and has served a cultural ambassador for the U.S. Department of State. He has performed at the 2015 TED Conference, the U.S. Department of Education, and the IB Conference of the Americas. His poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Kinfolks, Still: The Journal, Off the Coast, Winter Tangerine Review, Harvard Educational Review and elsewhere. He was born and raised in New Orleans, LA and thinks cinnamon rolls are best served at room temperature. View all posts by Clint Smith