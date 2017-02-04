6 – Three Poems (#2) – April Ranger





As we approach our 3rd anniversary on February 6th, we are counting down the top-ten most-read posts from the last year.





Not A Mother

for Purvi Patel, sentenced to 20 years prison in Indiana for feticide and child neglect after miscarrying a fetus, April 2015

How you bled & bled

till you nearly died,

but how you wanted to live:

trusted those bald hospital walls,

gloved hands, sheets clean

as preacher’s speech.

Wrists cuffed, knees spread,

body splayed, courtroom bench

your emergency room bed – the bed

you made, they’ll say.

And how I have praised

my own sudden blood:

my red verdict spelled plain

in the folds of my underwear:

my private sentence, a free woman’s walk

to the drugstore. How I swallowed pills

before and after. How I’ve danced.

How I danced till I sweat

when my blood arrived

one month after

he carried me home,

refused the condom

and I was a languageless girl

then. I mean No

was an unborn word,

the tiniest fist,

and who would save her?

Deliver her kicking

and screaming?







The Question

For Carrie Rudzinski

I dream of someday having a daughter

so when she asks me what love is

I can tell her the story of us,

which is of course, many stories,

but here is the most important one:

eating pizza in St. Paul the day after

we read poems at your old Catholic High School

during anti-abortion week. The teens

wore pins with babies’ pink cheeks

and sometimes the word murder

and neither of us spoke of it.

Here, we burned our fingers

on the hot crust and while we waited

for it to cool, I asked Would you still be my friend

if I had an abortion? expecting a knee-jerk

Of course, but you looked at me

like I’d kicked you in the ribs.

The whole world seemed to stop.

I could hear ice swirl in plastic cups

at tables nearby, and isn’t this what we mean

by eternity? Not heaven

or hell, or purgatory, but the silence

after Would you love me if?

I watched you go inside to pray.

I’d seen you do that before,

while I waited on the steps of a church

in Sacramento, but here we stayed

in the red booth of the pizza parlor,

and I watched you go inside to pray.

My heart hammered in my ears

and I felt a thread inside me loose,

pulling me open, undone,

when your eyes lifted and you said,

Yes, April. It’s different for me,

but yes, I would. And I would go

with you if you needed me.



And if love is anything other than this,

than listening with your widest heart,

choosing words before you speak,

digging through your own beliefs

the way a farmer pulls up weeds

to keep her roots, if love is anything

but an on-going question, how,

and meeting eyes and meeting eyes,

then I have never known it,

this is all I have to offer.







While On Vacation In Maine My Younger Brother Drives Me To Get The Morning After Pill

I know I’ve made a series of bad decisions when my life feels like a commercially successful indie movie. But here we are, in the Rite Aid parking lot, freezing rain whipping the windshield & Sam says,

Is it cool if I stay in the car?

& I’m like

Yes, please, stay in the car!

& he’s like

I mean, normally, I’d go in the store, to be supportive, but –

& I say

No, no, PLEASE stay in the car I’ll be right back –

& we roll our eyes and laugh like we’re 11 & 7 & I don’t even need to wait at the pharmacy section, plan B pills taken from their mansion on the hill & set free in the aisles like they’ve joined the proletariat among shaving cream and breath mints, next to the condoms & lube:

one tiny pill

packaged in a box thirteen million times its size – as though the manufacturers wanted the consumer, little bitch, slut, whoever, to remember that while the pill might be tiny, her mistake certainly was not

but here I am now in the front seat of the van while Sam backs up & I tear the plastic open with my teeth and swallow the pill with a small thanks to each person who fought for the right of this purchase, & he drives us to a diner and lets me cry and laugh between forkfuls of blueberry pancakes





