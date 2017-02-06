2 – 26 Things Emotionally Strong People Do





Today DMC is Three! We are celebrating by publishing the top-ten most-read posts from the last year!



1. Emotionally Strong people are less discouraged by the stresses and discouragements of life than people who aren’t Emotionally Strong people.

2. Emotionally Strong people are able to unemotionally express their emotional needs.

3. Emotionally Strong people don’t focus on the hurdle itself, but on the nourishing Light near and around and on the hurdle.

4. Emotionally strong people eat correctly and exercise the right, and correct way.

5. Emotionally Strong people are able to recover quickly from the emotionally harmful nature of emotional wounds i.e. rejection, failure, or when Whole Foods is out of umeboshi paste.

6. Emotionally strong people get the amount of sleep they need, and understand how to best navigate their own specific and Loving sleep patterns.



7. Emotionally Strong people affirm themselves daily, utilizing the tool of daily affirmations.

8. Emotionally Strong people often create a secret mantra, particular to them, to help them remember to remain Emotionally Strong. A good example is, “I will remember to remain Emotionally Strong.”

9. Emotionally strong people avoid emotionally weak situations and patterns, such as re-establishing contact with an ex-partner who is doing good or consistently forgetting their bag of activated almonds.

10. Emotionally Strong people know what “Emotionally Strong” means; it is a thing that is both, at the same time, Loving, and, none other than, Mindful.

11. Emotionally Strong people do at least 40 minutes of yoga every day which is literally the daily practice of like doing amazing and things are going incredible for me.

12. Emotionally Strong people have four emotions: strong, abundance, no I am not having a panic attack I’m just tired from being so busy manifesting what I am blessed about every day, and hashtag.

13. Emotionally Strong people only listen to music that triggers feelings of, like, doing great, for instance my boy sHäRk is spinning at a gallery opening downtown tomorrow night he’s basically a genius he just spins super positive uplifting stuff you should come oh my God your energy is incredible I’m really responding to your energy right now your energy is blowing my mind.

14. The tea with the silver needles in it.

15. Emotionally Strong people know exactly what Rumi was talking about except why can’t I find his or her Ted Talk(s).

16. Emotionally Strong people only eat sunlight because the instant gratification of food-based nourishment is for people who don’t know how to control their minds with their brains.

17. Instagram pictures of the tea with the silver needles in it.

18. Emotionally Strong people remind their significant partners that to have negative emotions is to be weak, babe, I’m just saying this to help you because when you’re doing your depression I really feel like it means you’re not committed to being Emotionally Strong and I don’t know if I can be with someone who isn’t committed to being Emotionally Strong I mean sometimes I think you actually choose to not be Emotionally Strong which is for me a choice I make every day by being so full of gratitude and affirmations the moment I leap out of bed with abundance and strength and greeting the Love and Light with intentions!

19. Tyler Knott Gregson.

20. Emotionally strong people do not have to confront their failures because emotionally strong people do not engage in failures OKAY I just went on a four-year juice cleanse and did Reiki on myself for six and a half hours a day for ninety days in a row I feel AMAZING BRO! GOALS! TO DO LIST! UNIVERSE!

21. Emotionally Strong people have no idea who ate all of the Nutter Butters probably someone not Strong, Emotionally.

22. Emotionally Strong people know how to do Mindful Lovingness it’s just about being super positive you know like positive exercise positive clothes positive eating positive moisture and learning what your positive animal gratitude self is and rubbing the blood of that powerful animal on your positive heart chakra and writing a gratitude list out of its powerful blood and screaming it at your significant partner at a raw juice bar in front of someone’s frightened toddler that’s how to do Mindful Lovingness.

23. have u ever hunted……………………………………………………………………………… Man

24. Emotionally Strong people WOULD NOT eat this Butterfingers I found while cleaning out my car. Emotionally Strong people WOULD NOT eat this Butterfingers I found while cleaning out my car. Emotionally Strong people WOULD NOT eat this Butterfingers I found while cleaning out my car. Emotionally Strong people WOULD NOT eat this Butterfingers I found while cleaning out my car you disgusting fat sack of negative energy shit.

25. Emotionally StrWhat even are you even doing here, you gratitude-defiCIENT LEACH? YOU SQUANDERER OF THE SUN’S SUCCESSFUL DAILY BLESSING BEAMS? HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE A WHOLE SECTION OF FAILURE’S VISION BOARD YOU THICK MOULDERING SORROW POTATO? GO THE GYM. DON’T GO TO THE GYM YOU DON’T KNOW HOW. HERE ARE FIFTY-EIGHT WAYS YOU DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT HOW TO GO TO THE GYM AND YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG. WHY ARE YOU SO TENSE MAYBE YOU SHOULD DO YOGA WAIT DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PHOTOGRAPHER FRIEND? DO YOU EVEN HAVE ONE FUCKING PHOTOGRAPHER FRIEND? DO YOU EVEN KNOW HOW TO HOLD A WOUNDED PEACOCK POSE ON THE BACK OF AN ELEGANT HORSE ANIMAL WHILE YOUR ARTFULLY TATTOOED SIGNIFICANT PARTNER DRAPES THEIR HAND OVER YOUR ARTFULLY VERY GOOD BODY MUSCLES AND THE SUN RISES ARTFULLY BEHIND YOU AS THOUGH DIRECTED BY YOUR TALENTED PHOTOGRAPHER FRIEND? HAVE YOU EVER EVEN SEEN A SUNRISE. ONCE ONE GODDAMN TIME OR ARE YOU TOO BUSY AVOIDING ANYTHING THAT MIGHT ILLUMINATE THE STUNNING DISASTER YOUR REGRETFUL IMITATION OF A LIFE HAS BECOME YOU UNGRACIOUS COWARD.

26. Green juice.