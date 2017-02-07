Three Poems – Alfredo Aguilar

in a forest of pine

you found a nest & held it in your palm. small speckled

eggs lay in a fragile home built of beak, twig, & spider

silk. you crushed the nest, whispered an invocation into

your clasped fingers & a flock of doves rose from

your palms. they covered the sky. it began to rain. i sat

inside a mountain with a meal of hard bread, grinding

my teeth down on the memory of hunger. how i tried to slow

the passing of everything sweet that touched my tongue.



the doves flew over the mountain & i heard your whisper

in wind that beat beneath their wings, in the raindrops that fell

off their slick oiled feathers. they were born of the map etched

into your skin. they lead back to you. the rain turned the dirt into

mud or what i was before i learned to breathe. the downpour, an incessant

knocking in a hallway of doors i would not open. the water pooled

at my feet, soaked through my boots, & the stitching began to rot.

in the beginning i told you i had never seen the night sky;

you gathered a handful of ripe blackberries & fed me each one.







the fear of what i would do



if pushed away turned her into smoke. i couldn’t see

it then, of course, how my hands were every other man’s

violent hands. she hid the moon’s pale hum in the back

of her neck. i put my lips to it & our dark hair turned into

a soft starless night. on a mountain at dark overlooking

the town i swore all the light could carry me if i threw myself

into the sky. she told me that as a girl she had lived believing

that the world was about to end. that at any moment, the earth

would split open & christ, having returned, would lead

the good dead to paradise. the crucifix that hung

on the wall only reminded me that we are not all worth

forgiving. in the middle of an empty street she birthed

a river in my mouth. when i looked behind me she vanished.

i called out her name & the wind fell. i asked for a reason

& i bludgeoned my body with gravel. whenever i dreamt

of her i awoke with a raven’s torn wing underneath my ear.





after one thousand miles though the mountains

i stepped into your house & cried. beside you

again i was eighteen. meaning, i did not

speak. you laughed at the beaner joke on the television

& i became smaller on the couch. you picked

at the pale dry skin on your hand until it bled

& knowing better, i said nothing. i was afraid, still,

of the way your anger crawled beneath your skin. i was

a reluctant mirror in your palm. you asked me

i’m not that bad, right? i spoke of your rage. its head shot

up from the water. i ran inside myself, portioned

the softer parts, sealed them in jars, & threw

them into a river. each time we entered

a brick building i looked for every way out. you fell

ill & i was glad you were not always beside

me. one evening i stood inside a storm. i wanted

the sky to touch me. you spoke of the desert,

which meant you wanted me to leave. we wandered

through a park, a trail of torn raw cotton above

our heads. we crossed a bridge, it lead nowhere.