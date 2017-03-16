Two Poems – Jessica Abu-Ghattas





Jess

Dogs are boys and cats are girls.

No one was looking. I dipped my baby carrots in sugar.

I swam in my pool wearing only underwear.

Girls are not supposed to be shirtless.

I told the girls at pre-school about my older sister and brother.

I don’t have a sister.

At recess time, the swings are my favorite.

My biggest fear is falling.

I found out a way to touch that feels good.

This makes grown ups angry.

Women are really pretty

in my mom’s magazine.

I only dream in the color red.

Circles are girls and squares are boys.

I don’t like to share my crayons because

I love to touch the pointy tips.

The kids color so hard my crayolas return as stubs

Riley said I am too bossy and called me a hippocrip.

I cried and cried.

I had a crush on Riley.

At recess, I like to make rolly polly families.

All of them are only childs too.

I hate to sit criss-cross-apple-sauce —

My knees touch Riley’s.

I like Carl’s Jr. kid’s meals the best.

They ran out of the girl toy and gave me the boys’

I ask for boys’ toys from now on.

There are circles on Barbie’s chest.

I drew them and it made the grown ups mad.

The grown ups were sad and asked me

if anyone touched me someplace.

I told them about Riley’s knees.







Watching My Mother

after reading “Fury” by Lucille Clifton

She stands beside

the Ford Thunderbird

The suitcase overflows

like a Thanksgiving turkey

Her hair is crying

Her hands collect her clothes

from the driveway

The yellow jumper collapses

into a million threads of saffron

She keeps dropping them

They wither and dissolve

Petal by petal

into pavement

Her hands are rivers

Her black eyes, mascara bats

flittering at the sight of me

I am 5 years old and perfect

