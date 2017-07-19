The Idiot’s Robot

Like all intelligent beings, Barton craved stimulus, but the protocols in Barton’s programming prevented him from acting without orders. Even the function of turning his head could only be completed in the furtherance of a command. Consequently, Barton stood in the garage of Tom’s home as each second on his internal clock ticked by at an agonizingly slow pace.

***

“Honey, I was reading about thousands of radioactive wild hogs overrunning Fukushima, Japan.”

“Yeah?”

“Turns out they caught a pretty heavy dose of radiation back in 2011 and now they’re like vicious glowing monsters. Some have two heads and giant bodies.”

“I’m sure the Japs have got some sort of pig ranchers over there that can turn irradiated swine right into slabs of glowing bacon.”

“It isn’t just boars. It’s all kinds of wildlife, apparently. What happens in twenty years or so when they’ve mutated into something that the Japanese people can’t just kill with throwing stars and numbchucks.”

“Wow. That’s so offensive, Mom.”

“Oh, you know what I’m saying. What if bullets can’t take down giant mutant bats or flying squirrels or whatever comes out of this mess?”

“Yeah? It’s going to suck. I know what you’re thinking and the answer is ‘no.’”

“But it’s just sitting in the garage, gathering dust.”

“Goddamn it, mother, we’ve been through this! He was created to assist mankind in the event that the planet gets split in two.”

“Oh right, because that’s always happening. And don’t take the Lord’s name in vain.”

“It only has to happen once, and when it does, you’re going to be happy that I built him.”

“Let’s say you’re right and the world does split in half, as preposterous as that idea is, what do you think one robot is going to do?”

“Well, he’s got rocket boosters in his hands and feet, so he can fly back and forth ferrying messages between the two halves.”

“Yes, in case one or both halves lose things like radio or microwave technology.”

“You know what I mean; he can carry cargo in his arms. A lot of it.”

“More than a plane or shuttle?”

“HE’S NOT FOR KILLING BOARS! How about that? I even reinforced his non-violent protocols by adding extra lines of “no kill” code into the programming.”

“Doesn’t that void the warranty?”

“I bought that CPU secondhand, so there isn’t any warranty. Besides, that wouldn’t be true in this case. Praxis and most of the other robot companies allow you to introduce restrictive code as long as it doesn’t violate the law. They have a problem with you removing or modifying their HAP’s mostly, and that’s illegal anyway.”

“So, couldn’t you just delete the “no kill” codes if it’s not under warranty anyway? Wouldn’t you like to see your robot doing something useful instead of sitting there rusting? You know, I can’t even pull my car in when it’s raining.”

“Well, I did recently design a pair of rotary blade hand attachments out of a couple of old table saws. I thought they’d be useful in case we had to build a wooden bridge to go between the two half-worlds, but I’ll bet they’d do a nifty little job butchering radioactive pigs.”

“There you go. Isn’t this more fun than waiting for an unlikely—or rather impossible—cataclysmic event? Now, you’ll have a robot that can fly around and kill things. I’ll bet you could even put in a few clever lines of code so that it knows things like the best way to decapitate a pig or how to creep up on a radioactive crocodile.”

“Whoa. My brain’s hurling around inside my head. He weighs 800 kilos. What if he could fly around and land on radioactive animals, crushing them under his massive girth— ”

“Thomas.”

“What?”

“You’re doing it again.”

“What?”

“You keep saying ‘he’ and ‘him.’ You can be proud of your gender, but if you’re going to go around creating artificial life, I’d appreciate it if you didn’t give males the upper hand right from the get go this time around.”

“Fine. It can stomp radioactive animals into the dirt. Oh, and partially burn them with its thrusters. I don’t really see how that part’s even avoidable, do you? The burning thing?”

“Maybe you should line the feet with lead to prevent your robot from being irradiated.”

“Yeah, maybe.”

“What’s wrong, Thomas? You look crestfallen.”

“What if it doesn’t kill fast enough? I don’t want to lose face in front of the Japanese. I understand that they’re very big on that sort of thing.”

“I’m sure that the Japanese will be impressed and appreciate any help that you can give them, and if they’re not, then they’re probably not worth worrying about.”

“Why does all mom wisdom come down to a value judgment about friendship? I’m going to look like an idiot if some teenager with an assault rifle out-kills my robot. Better? There’s got to be a way to make this thing kill more efficiently.”

“Well, I used to be a pretty decent pharmaceutical scientist and I still have a lab down in the basement for creating designer drugs and such.”

“That’s what you’ve been doing down there? So, the monkey terror screams? Oh, God! Mother. Oh my God!”

“I’ve had a few batches go wrong, but I can’t give it to a person without testing it, right? It’s more of a hobby, really. I did feel bad about the monkeys.”

“I’m sure they sensed that during their last few agonizing moments of life. What was your point?”

“Could your robot be modified to fire darts, like the kind you’d find in a tranquilizer gun.”

“Well, I have an old air compressor that I thought about modifying into a cleaning mechanism so he— it could clean off lead dust and space debris and junk. I can attach it to some tubing and it could work kind of like a blowgun.”

“What if I could weaponize a little concoction I’ve been working on that would make the boars attack each other?”

“Intriguing, but I see a few problems. How could you possibly guarantee that the animals would only attack each other? How do you know that they’d actually kill one another? We could end up with a bunch of wounded boars hunting after humans, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal, right?”

“Do we actually know if that’s true? The wounded animal thing? Isn’t that just something people say to each other so that we don’t all go around recreationally wounding animals. Anyway, we can tweak the details as we go, but I think it’s time to introduce your robot to some terrified monkeys.”

***